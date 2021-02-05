Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The Al Kamda stables caught the limelight during the Hatta Special Stables race for a distance of 120 km held in the Dubai International City of Endurance, with the participation of 110 riders and riders representing the various stables and equestrian clubs in the country, and made their first imprint this season by recording their first victory through her jockey Tahira Ibrahim Shahdadi, and Al Kamda stables also won Third place in the race.

The race witnessed strong competition, despite the high temperatures, especially in the final stages, and the race champion was able to lead the lead from the third stage, and she succeeded in maintaining it comfortably during the fourth and final stage.

Tahira Shahdadi succeeded in registering her second victory in her career, after she covered the total distance of the race on horseback «Tonke de Bo Marley» with a time of 4:19:21 hours, with an average speed of 27.76 km / hour, and Mansour Saeed Al Farsi came in second place. “Steadfast” horseback from the “SS” stables with a time of 4:22:18 hours, while Ahmed Saleh Al Shehhi came in third place on the rode of “Balancing Sunsigns”, which is also for Al Kamda stables with a time of 4:31:37 hours.

After the end of the race, Mohammed Issa Al-Adhab, Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, crowned the top three winners, and valuable cash prizes were also allocated, where the first place winner won 200,000 dirhams, the second 180,000 dirhams, the third 160,000 dirhams, and the fourth 50 thousand. Dirhams, and the fifth is 35 thousand dirhams, while those in positions from the sixth to the tenth receive 30 thousand dirhams.

Dubai International Endurance City will host the 120 km Al Fahidi Endurance Cup this morning, and the distance has been divided into 4 stages. The first phase is painted in yellow, with a distance of 40 km, followed by a compulsory rest for 40 minutes, and the distance of the second stage is It was drawn in red 35 kilometers, followed by a 40-minute compulsory rest, then the third stage, which was drawn in blue, 25 kilometers, followed by a 50-minute compulsory rest, and then the fourth and final stage that was drawn in white, with a distance of 20 kilometers.

Top 5

1 – Tahira Ibrahim Shahdadi (Al-Kamda)

2 – Mansour Saeed Al-Farsi (SS)

3 – Ahmed Saleh Al Shehhi (Al Kamada)

4 – Federico Ferber (Al Ain)

5 – Rashid Saeed Al Ketbi (SS)