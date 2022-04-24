On the night of April 10, after learning the results of the first round of the French elections, Tahar Ben Jelloun had a dream, indeed a nightmare: that on the evening of April 24, Marine le Pen would be elected president. The writer’s voice comes to us against the background of some confusion: “I am relieved, but this does not mean that Emmanuel Macron was a flawless president and he will have to work hard to heal from these defects.”

Here we are. The Moroccan writer, who has written important pages in the confrontation between the Maghreb and France, also with a booklet entitled “Racism explained to my daughter”, published almost twenty years ago and then adopted by schools all over the world. The electoral campaign for the Elysée had never compared the principles of 1789 because never a representative of the far right, always kept outside the republican enclosure of French politics, had reached the threshold of the presidency as it was in the case of Marine Le Pen . And this is because Emmanuel Macron was not a beloved president, always suspected of being on the side of the rich made his opponent appear as the champion of the poor.

The result of the elections contains several firsts. For the first time, a president is re-elected without having suffered the internal opposition of cohabitation with a prime minister of another party. For the first time, the abstention rate in the ballot was so high.

Monsieur Ben Jelloun, let’s start over from the beginning. She says she is relieved that Marine Le Pen President’s nightmare has vanished, but she quickly says Macron needs to change. What?

«He has to change politics. It has great responsibilities. It is the first time that a president has been re-elected outside of cohabitation. It is a historical fact, it is important. He has destroyed the historical right and left. Now we ask him to destroy the far right. And I don’t know if he will be able to do it. Because there are millions of French people who voted for Marine Le Pen and who therefore represent a political and human weight in the republic “

Marine Le Pen, in her speech just after the announcement of the results, said that 43 per cent of the votes received by the French were a resounding victory for her. You are right?

“Sure, he’s right. This is the first time this has happened in fifty years, the far right has never been so strong. It is democracy, it must be recognized. But his project was what we know and Macron must make government action his intentions against racism, against the country’s closure programs, against Marine Le Pen’s Europe ».

And what should it do in practice?

“First of all he has to be more modest and listen to people when they talk to him. That’s the main problem with him, he’s so arrogant, so sure of him that he doesn’t really listen to people. And it’s a real shame ».

In a month there will be the legislative elections to elect the parliament, the Assemblée Nationale. What does it foresee?

“We will see what will happen, if by chance the two historical parties of the right and the left wake up and take the majority, there will be a problem of cohabitation and it will be dramatic, because in this case Macron will have won for nothing”.

The president does not have a party, he has a movement, which five years ago on the thrust of his victory then took the parliamentary majority. If he doesn’t, he’ll have to appoint a different prime minister. Far left leader Mélenchon has already proposed. What do you think?

«Indeed it could happen with Mélenchon’s group which obviously is not at all on Macron’s line. He’s a bit more leftist populist, a bit demagogue, I really don’t think it could be a happy marriage. Indeed it would be a big problem. But in general, when the French vote for a president, they also give him a majority to govern. Of course, this time the situation is a bit particular ».

But wouldn’t cohabitation with the left be a way of balancing a president considered to be very right-wing?

«I believe that it is better that there is a government that is consistent with the president. Otherwise, a ballet starts again with Mélenchon or with the Socialist party, if ever in the legislative elections he manages to wake up from the death of these presidential elections. It is important that the president can have a majority in political elections ».

In your opinion, what are the priorities now?

“To work for the whole of France, for the French, for immigrants, in collaboration with the Maghreb that he does not know very well. And then he must open a construction site for the culture that has been completely absent in the five-year period. Even in the debate with Marine Le Pen there was no mention of it. The means must be given to culture and there must be a good minister ”.

Le Pen supported the project of national preference which meant “France to the French”. How did Muslims experience this campaign?

«With concern or rather with fear. The vast majority of immigrants are quiet people who work and pay taxes. Alongside Marine Le Pen were Eric Zemmour and Marion Marechal who represent a more extreme right, even more evil.

It is said that in the first round the Muslims voted en masse for Mélenchon. It’s true?

«I know that Macron voted in the second round. Even in my family as in the banlieues, everyone went to vote. With the proposal to ban the truth in public spaces, Marine Le Pen has also disrespected people. The veil is prohibited in public offices, in schools it is normal. But not in public space, you can’t forbid people to leave the house with a hat on or even with a scarf ».

What should Macron do now, in the face of such a divided country?

“Reassure the French. Caring for the poor. And tackle the problem of purchasing power because the increase in the cost of living is really terrible ».

So Marine Le Pen was right to put him at the center of her program?

“Yes, he was right. Inshallah ».