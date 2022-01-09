Al-Jabali was the first person to be targeted by a constitutional article that was deliberately drawn up by the Brotherhood with the aim of removing her from her position as Vice-President of the Supreme Constitutional Court, and even from the judiciary altogether.

Al-Jabali died, on Sunday morning, of being infected with the Corona virus, and the funeral prayer was held for her after the noon prayer in the Gharbia Governorate, north of Cairo, and she was buried there in her family’s graves.

Al-Jabali graduated from Mansoura College of Law in 1973, and worked as a lawyer for 30 years. In 2003, the late Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak issued a decision appointing her as Vice President of the Supreme Constitutional Court, to be the first female judge in the country’s history.

This was followed in 2007 by a decision by Mubarak to appoint 30 female judges in the courts affiliated with the High Court of Justice, so that Al-Jabali would remain the Egyptian woman who reached the highest judicial position.

In 2012, when the Muslim Brotherhood came to power in Egypt and al-Jabali was known for its opposition to the group, the organization’s leaders put an article in the constitution that was referendum, at the time, stipulating that the members of the Supreme Constitutional Court be limited to 11 judges only according to the criterion of seniority, instead of 19 judges, The others shall return to their previous judicial positions.

According to this article, 8 judges (the oldest of whom was al-Jabali) were removed from the Supreme Constitutional Court, and all returned to their previous judicial positions and courts, with the exception of Tahani al-Jabali because she was not from the judiciary before joining the Supreme Constitutional Court, which made observers call the constitutional article that It restructured the Supreme Constitutional Court as “the article of impeachment of Tahani al-Jabali.”

Al-Jabali challenged the illegality of the 2012 constitution that removed her from her position, and refused to submit a direct appeal against her dismissal, stressing at the time that the crisis was in the constitution itself and not only in her dismissal.

However, the Supreme Constitutional Court ruled in 2018 rejecting her appeal, given that the 2012 constitution had been suspended since 2013 before a new constitution was approved in 2014, while the court ruled that al-Jabali was entitled to the pension of the vice president of the Constitutional Court.