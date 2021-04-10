Experts and specialists stress that it is necessary to identify the challenges that hinder the path of talented people from an early age, and work to remove them to ensure their development and benefit from them in the future.

Experts point out – within the framework of the experience of the Emirates Association for Gifted and Rich people with this group, and based on cases monitored by the joint campaign between Emirates Today and the association – that one of the main challenges is the presence of teachers who are able to discover talents in early stages, and qualify them to compete necessary to refine their capabilities and motivate them. To continuously evolve.

According to these experiences, there is a need to continue pursuing talents throughout the educational process, as talented students are discovered at an early age in the first school stage, but they are ignored or not followed up on their development in the later stages, especially when the student moves from one school to another, as perhaps The discovery of his talent is related to a specific teacher in the first stage, and that talent is wasted when there is no one to rediscover it.

Experts confirm that discovering talent is the cornerstone of all stages of development of the student who enjoys it, so the role of the discoverer may be the most important of all in the path of the gifted, because he is the one who draws his way, and draws the attention of the school administration and the family, and later the concerned authorities, to distinguish the student, and from Here, there remains an urgent need to qualify teachers for how to spot and discover talent early, based on accurate scientific foundations.





