Forte dei Marmi, a 90 euro plate of tagliatelle with lobster has gone viral on social media. “I would have preferred if he had spoken to me about it in person,” said the owner of the Cesare beach club

Last summer there was a real rush to more expensive receiptwith dozens of cases of people sharing their restaurant shopping on social media and then complaining about it in the hope of getting support and assistance. The latest case comes from Marble Fort and more specifically from Caesar’s bathfrequented by VIPs and wealthy people, where a plate of tagliatelle with lobster it is offered at the price of 90 euros. The offending receipt was posted on social media by a sixty-year-old who went to the establishment with his family last Friday. As often happens, some have cried scandal while others emphasize that you should always carefully look at the menu before ordering.

“They were not tagliatelle with lobster but lobster, a good 500 grams, with tagliatelle. And the price per 100 grams, 18 euros, was written on the menu with maximum transparency”, this is how the owner of the Cesare beach responded to the critics, Gabriele Matteoniinterviewed by IlGusto.

“I don’t have anything against him, the tone of the post was not polemical or accusatory, it was more of an observation,” continues the restaurateur, “that is, it made it clear in a calm and slightly joking manner that Marble Fort they exaggerate as always… It’s nothing new, those who come here know the prices and then I repeat in the case of the lobster it was all written in black and white. He probably didn’t consider the echo that his message would have had so much so that he then deleted it”.

Matthews he then emphasizes that precisely to avoid controversy, the customer is shown the live lobster first so that he can understand its size and consistency. Once the OK is received, it is then weighed and cooked. “I would have preferred him to talk to me about it in person, it would have been a useful discussion and it would not have ended up on social media where it inevitably bounced. – concludes the restaurateur – He did not write a review against us, he simply published this receipt on his Instagram profile. I was informed by another customer. Most of the comments, however, were on my side. Many underlined the fact that if you go to certain places and choose to eat expensive dishes, you can expect receipts of this kind. Of tagliatelle with lobster We serve a lot of them and no one has ever complained about the price.”