Nico Tagliafico is one of the most sought-after pieces on the upcoming summer market. The 28-year-old Argentine side is closing a stage at Ajax, a brilliant stage, and everything indicates that he will be one of the great protagonists of the next transfer window. International with his country, a defender with a Champions trajectory and of proven quality, there are already several European teams from three different markets that have asked about him and have entered the bidding.

As confirmed by As, Leeds and Inter have been the last two, although they are by no means the only ones. Tagliafico renewed with Ajax last December, until 2023. The full-back had been the subject of rumors during the summer, but finally the parties, the Dutch club and the player, decided to stay together for at least a few more months. However, a gentlemen’s agreement was reached. Ajax is aware that Tagliafico has the ambition to prove himself in a more powerful league and will facilitate, as far as possible, his departure during the next summer. In that sense, the price to pay is about 15 million, as As has learned. With that amount, acceptable even with the pandemic, Ajax would be satisfied to keep his word. The player has had serious options to leave the team in the recent past, but never forced the situation with Ajax and now it is the club’s turn to reciprocate.

The Tagliafico numbers.

And candidates are not lacking. Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds was the last to make a major breakthrough in the race, the Premier calls. The reality is that Tagliafico has suitors in three different markets, mainly. In England, Leeds have taken positions, but City have maintained contacts, those who have already been very close to the player on more than one occasion. Last summer City were interested, but there was no exit from his position, Zinchenko remained on the squad and there was no room for an incorporation. But the interest remains. Like Atlético in Spain. The rojiblanco club was also interested in the player before signing Renan Lodi and now the left-back position is once again a priority for the rojiblanca sports management. Tagliafico has the Italian passport, which makes it even more interesting. Precisely in Italy there are several candidates. Inter is the one that takes the lead, but there are more interested in the upper part of the table. Tagliafico already explained in As a few days ago his desire to try himself in another football and the bid is already open. Its particular situation and quality make it an attractive target for the greats. More candidates will appear.