Ridouan Taghi has informed the court that he will conduct his own defense in the extensive Marengo liquidation process. A source close to the criminal case has told the ANP let them know. For criminal lawyers, the news is a relief, says a director of the Dutch Association of Criminal Lawyers (NVSA) against this site.

Taghi’s former lawyer, Inez Weski, was arrested April 21. She then resigned the defense. In the letter, Taghi also stated that he maintains all inquiries made by Weski.

Taghi’s decision is likely to meet little resistance. “I think a lot of people will breathe a sigh of relief,” says Geertjan van Oosten, director of the NVSA. “Think of the judges, the lawyers, the Dean. They no longer have to worry about who should defend Taghi. That will save a lot of time, is my expectation.” Within the legal profession, hardly anyone was eager to take over the case, according to a tour of this site. “I think many lawyers will be relieved, yes,” said Van Oosten.

‘Process under pressure’

However, because Taghi takes control, ‘a fair trial can come under pressure’, says lawyer Job Knoester. ,,Taghi seems intelligent, but conducting the defense in a trial like this demands a lot. In any case, a lot of legal expertise on criminal law. In fact, it requires specialization within criminal law. Taghi doesn’t have that. If he doesn’t have excellent lawyers, there won’t be a fair trial and Taghi deserves that too.” See also United States Police arrested a man suspected of shooting homeless people in the United States

Theo de Roos, emeritus professor of criminal law, is more hopeful and says that it makes little legal difference that Taghi will defend himself. “It can only be annoying for the progress if he starts bombarding the court with requests.” For lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops, the news is not entirely unexpected. “In our criminal justice system, a suspect can conduct his own defense. Whether this is wise in such a complex case is another question.”

The court still has the option of appointing a lawyer if it deems it necessary. The court of Amsterdam has announced that the matter will be discussed at a hearing on Wednesday 17 May. In the past, there were often suspects who faced life imprisonment, but wanted to conduct their own defense. Tram shooter Gökmen T., among others, did not want a lawyer. He was reluctantly awarded this because the judge found that there was ‘defective development of the mental faculties of the suspect’. See also Selenskyj blames West for war victims

Unscrewed

Taghi’s defense has been in doubt since Weski’s arrest, several lawyers told this site. “No lawyer wants to sit in this burning house. This is a horror scenario for our constitutional state,” said lawyer Peter Schouten. No one in the legal profession is eager to assist Taghi, said lawyer Bart Swier.



Quote

It can only be annoying for progress if he starts bombarding the court with requests Theo de Roos, emeritus professor of criminal law

According to Swier, this has to do with the charged character of Marengo, in which the murders of Peter R. de Vries, Derk Wiersum and the brother of Nabil B. are seen as an inextricable part of the process. “This case stands alone. Nothing like this has ever happened before.”

Counsel Job Knoester argued that Taghi should not be represented by one but by several lawyers. “Not only to balance the large OM, but also to ensure that you can always visit such a client with two lawyers, so that you always have a witness.”

Lifetime

The verdict for the Marengo trial is already scheduled for October 20 and Taghi has been given his last word, although he has not used it. The court has yet to make a decision on investigative wishes that Weski submitted before her arrest. For example, she wanted to hear ex-commando Sil A. as a witness: he claimed that during meetings the possibility of ‘turning off’ Taghi had been discussed. If the court grants that, the question is whether Taghi will hear the witness himself.

Watch our videos about Ridouan Taghi and the Marengo process below: