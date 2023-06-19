Ridouan Taghi, the main suspect in the extensive Marengo liquidation process, only wanted to tell behind closed doors what the situation is regarding his defense. Taghi, who is now officially without a lawyer, did not want any press or public. The judges agreed, because otherwise he wouldn’t say anything.

Taghi, with a large beard and light blue blouse, was seen on a large screen in the courtroom at the beginning of the afternoon. He was not physically present, but requested via a video link that the hearing take place behind closed doors. “Then I can explain the state of affairs,” was all Taghi wanted to say publicly about this.

After ten minutes, the doors of the courtroom did indeed close and the whole lawyer’s matter was discussed in private. “The suspect stated that he would not say anything if the hearing was public,” the judge explained afterwards. About what was discussed, he said: “The bottom line, without giving details, is that the suspect is still looking for a lawyer. The big question is whether this will lead to a delay in the case.” See also In these countries it is still warm enough

Played through

The problem surrounding his defense arose when his lawyer Inez Weski was arrested in April. She is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and violating secrets. She is said to have passed on messages from Taghi from the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught to the outside world. Weski, who was detained for a few weeks, then decided to stop being Taghi’s lawyer. She has since been released, but remains a suspect in the case.

At the beginning of this month, lawyer Michael Ruperti came to the rescue. He was one of four lawyers on Taghi’s list in the search for a new defense. Ruperti is busy putting together a defense team, which he may also become a part of. Ruperti is not present in court on Monday and has not (yet) officially reported as his lawyer.

‘Impossible’ ruling in October

The court wants to rule in October in the extensive liquidation process Marengo. Guy Weski, the son of Inez Weski, said earlier that it is “an illusion” that that date will be met. Ruperti also said in an interview with this site that this seems ‘impossible’ to him: ,,The new lawyers have to read up first, as a result they may still have requests that they want to make to the court. That a decision will be made in October… that is not possible.” See also Scholz arrived in Beijing for his first visit as chancellor

Taghi is the main suspect in the Marengo trial with sixteen other co-defendants. The organization is linked to six murders and four attempted murders. He has already been sentenced to life imprisonment. Inez Weski had already argued on behalf of Taghi, the lawsuit was in the final phase.

Taghi has informed the court that he wants to discuss his situation behind closed doors. That request will first be discussed during a public hearing and the court must decide on it. Sessions are in principle publicly accessible, but for reasons of privacy, for example, it may be decided to hold a session behind closed doors. The press and public are not allowed to be present.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: