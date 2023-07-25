The three new lawyers of the main suspect in the Marengo trial Ridouan Taghi are not taking part in the criminal case for the time being. They said this in a statement on Tuesday NOS and news agency ANP. The lawyers say they do not want to participate until they have read the huge file of more than 50,000 pages. The court in Amsterdam had rejected an earlier request from the three for a postponement.

Taghi’s lawyers asked for a minimum of nine months to be able to read the file. The trio, Michael Ruperti, Arthur van der Biezen and Sjoerd van Berge Henegouwen, has only been representing the alleged drug criminal Taghi since last month. They took over from former lawyer Inez Weski, who was arrested on suspicion of participation in Taghi’s criminal organization. Last week, the court gave the new lawyers several months, but the defense says it needs much more time. That is why they say, in consultation with Taghi, not to participate in the process for the time being.

“Participation without adequate file knowledge goes against our professional ethics and obligations,” the lawyers write in their statement. It is not yet clear what the temporary strike means for the next session. It is scheduled for October 6. “If we are not well prepared, we will not participate,” lawyer Ruperti told NOS on Tuesday. The Marengo liquidation process has been going on for more than five years. Taghi has been sentenced to life in prison for ordering multiple murders and international drug trafficking.