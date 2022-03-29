Shutting down eMates, a messaging system that allows inmates to communicate with the outside world, is unnecessary and unjustified. That is what Ridouan Taghi, the main suspect in the controversial liquidation process Marengo, says through his lawyer.

Taghi is detained in the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught. Recently reports came out that he could use eMates there without much supervision and without much supervision. In the eyes of the Public Prosecution Service, this created the risk that he could also continue to act criminally from detention. Minister Weerwind for Legal Protection subsequently suspended the use of the electronic service.

Taghi is not happy about that, his lawyer Inez Weski now says in a letter. ‘After all, it appears from the client’s detention procedures that have been running for some time that all communication via eMates (as well as visits and telephone contacts) of the client was indeed checked.’ According to Taghi, the service is only a digitization of the possibility to send letters, ‘to which every detainee has an unlimited right’. See also Las Palmas sign Garcia Pimienta

Immediate family only

The lawyer further writes that her client only writes via eMates with immediate family. Practice would have shown that this communication was followed. And: ‘Incidentally, a kind of eMates is applicable in many countries, especially for the purpose of contact with the family.’

According to Weski, the minister appears to have restricted the rights of all detainees on the basis of a manifestly inaccurate picture of client use of eMates. ‘The client can only hope that the minister will be further informed about the facts and will review his decision.’

Weerwind said last week that he realized that suspending eMates would cause inconvenience to both inmates and their relations. But the importance of preventing continued criminal behavior from prison and the safety and privacy of detainees and their contacts weigh more heavily, he believes.

