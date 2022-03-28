The eMates messaging system, with which detainees can communicate with the outside world, was shut down by Minister Weerwind (Legal Protection) after the Public Prosecution Service raised the alarm about large numbers of messages that Ridouan Taghi could send ‘unlimited’ via the system. The Public Prosecution Service confirms this to this site. The fear was that Taghi could continue criminal activities through the system.

