After the discovery and the complex defusing operation that led to the evacuation of thousands of inhabitants on Sunday, the request of the first citizens of Taggia and Riva Ligure: “Important public works are planned in the area, security is needed”

Taggia – Will there be other bombs at the mouth of the Argentina torrent, heavily bombed during the Second World War, given the proximity of the railway bridge targeted by the US army in January 1944? The possibility is far from remote. And precisely for this reason, given what happened last Sunday with the maxi operation for the safety of the thousand-pound bomb found there on April 22, the mayors of Riva Ligure, Giorgio Giuffra, and of Taggia, Mario Conio, ask to verify that there are no other bombs.

