Taggia, the Marr company shed is on fire. Malicious origin is suspected



Taggia – A fire whose causes are still to be ascertained, destroyed this night a shed in via Periane, in Taggia. The malicious origin was suspected, also in the light of the fires that struck two other businesses between September and October, again in Taggia and Bussana, not far away, the flames broke out Shortly before 3. Fire brigade teams intervened from Sanremo from Imperia. There are no people involved. Guardia di Finanza and Carabinieri are working on the first investigations. The mayor of Taggia, Mario Conio, was also on site.

The burning shed belongs to the company Marrwhich distributes food in school canteens and in the Sanremo prison.

Because of the violent flames that broke out in the night the company headquarters was destroyed. This morning the firefighters are trying to save part of the shed. The mobile column of firefighters from Albenga arrived to help the teams at work.

The company had been hit by an attack it had destroyed seven trucks in 2018. As mentioned, this is the third fire in just over two months in the area: on 20 October a fire destroyed three trucks of a transport company parked in the square in front of the Ciesse Flower Export, in the Prati and Pescine region, between Arma fin Taggia and Riva Ligure. on 3 September three trucks from the Mochen earth moving company in Bussana were set on fire.