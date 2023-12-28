Arma di Taggia – The body of a man, who according to initial information could be foreign, was found last night inside the Santo Stefano railway tunnel, between the Arma di Taggia and Imperia stations, in the direction of Genoa. The firefighters, the police and the coroner intervened on site. The body was found by a railway maintenance worker.

Rail traffic was interrupted. At 5, finished the inspection of the investigators, a track has been reactivated with speed reduction and alternating one-way traffic. At 7.15, traffic was suspended again, to allow the removal of the body and at 7.50, after authorization from the authorities, trains started running again. The following were involved: an Intercity and 10 Regionals with delays of up to fifty minutes; one Intercity was canceled and two regional trains were partially canceled in the interrupted section, departing directly from Imperia instead of Ventimiglia.