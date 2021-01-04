The application period runs from January 1, 2021 until February 12, 2021 (6 p.m.)! And maybe your time will come – with us! Anyone interested in digital journalism, which is then also printed, can apply (You can find the upload link at the end of the text).

We are looking for new volunteers for July 1st, 2021. As we cooperate with the Henri Nannen School of Journalism (“Nannen Workshop”), we will be going to Hamburg for a few weeks from August 2020. In total, our Volos will be in the Nannen workshop for four months, where exciting seminars and great trainers await them. You are in the Tagesspiegel for 20 months, where you also attend internal workshops. In addition to the cooperative training in Hamburg, we want to empower you in these areas:

– Training in the compulsory departments (politics, Berlin / Brandenburg, homepage / newsroom / social)

– Specialist journalism training in the in-house “background” newsletters (such as climate / energy, digitization, transport / mobility or health)

– Training in other departments according to suitability and inclination (e.g. culture, business, sport, data journalism)

– Writing your own texts with the aim of learning all journalistic forms

– Learning important genres for the T + text area (payment model), key words: Useful, consumer-oriented journalism for families, health, society, among others.

– Thinking / preparing texts in different channels (e.g. social, video, podcast, data)

– Digital processing, for example, through linear storytelling, cross-media, multimedia work

– Cross-departmental thinking – thinking in team research

– Lead and moderate debates in the new media (social networks)

– Learn how to make a page and how to manage your website

The courtyard of the Tagesspiegel – everything is beautifully colorful here … We “live” at the Anhalter Bahnhof, near Potsdamer Platz. Photo: Promo

You will be accompanied in-house by two volunteer representatives and you will have mentors at all stations as contacts and confidants at your side. Regular feedback discussions with superiors and training managers and a curriculum for each training station should give you orientation and assistance.

A university degree would be good for an editorial traineeship in the Tagesspiegel, but not a prerequisite! We explicitly want to encourage people who are trained differently and who want to show their talents. We like to look at applications from non-academics who, for example, are particularly digital or show a special talent for our profession. It would be good if you have journalistic experience and a subject matter is particularly close to your heart. Work samples are important to us; ideally, they encompass different journalistic genres, including digital formats.

If you are interested, please download Upload your application here by February 12, 2021 (6 p.m.) at the latest and observe the formalities given. Tsp