On April 1st, the Tagesschau made a joke on Twitter at the expense of Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer. Its reaction backfires.

Berlin – “April, April!” How often have you heard that? April fools are supposed to lift the mood a bit, even if it is not funny for the person who has been set up. The goal is to be able to laugh about it.

That is what the ARD “Tagesschau” thought this year and posted a photo montage on Twitter, targeting Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). You can see a picture of the government district in Berlin from above – the Spree, the Reichstag building, the Paul-Löbe-Haus. But next to two ships on the river, one thing catches the eye: a huge container ship that is stuck in the curve. It is the “Ever Given” from the Suez Canal, which was only recently uncovered there.

April Fool’s joke: Tageschau packs the “Ever Given” from the Suez Canal to the Spree – Scheuer has to take care of it

The Tagesschau wrote: “A few days after it was recovered in the Suez Canal, the container ship Ever Given is stuck again. So far it is unclear when the Spree can be opened again. Federal Transport Minister Scheuer (CSU) was commissioned to rescue the freighter. “

In a funny way, the minister, of all people, whom some consider to be unsuitable as minister after the toll scandal, is meant to be funny. Even when Scheuer took over the management of the task force for corona tests together with Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), the outcry was great.

April Fool’s joke at the expense of Transport Minister Scheuer: “Your jokes are better than your work!”

Scheuer himself discovered the posting on Thursday and couldn’t help reacting ironically to it. He gives an interim status of his work: “The bow is almost free again. The excavators have been in constant use since the morning hours. Height of Marie-Elisabeth-Lüders-Haus is 20cm from the bank, but it fits. Assume that shipping traffic will start again in the evening. #Spree #Evergiven ”

The reactions to it are clear: “Your jokes are better than your work!”, For example, writes Fabian Köster from the “heute-show”, for which he received over 3000 likes (as of April 2nd, 11 am). Another user writes: “You definitely recognize the April Fool’s joke. If Andi Scheuer had actually been responsible, it would have been a total catastrophe. ”Another only adds:“ April Fool’s Day: Andi Scheuer pretends to have solved a traffic problem. ”Or:“ It was clear that you were more of a comedian as a politician. “Someone also has the possible consequences of Scheuer’s commitment in mind:” Mr. Scheuer. Since you are responsible there, the whole thing will probably end in a payment by Germany to the shipping company in the amount of 500 billion euros as compensation. “

In view of his comment on the Tagesschau joke, Scheuer seems to have laughed at the April fun. But his own statement is not so well received by these commentators. After all: Scheuer also gets almost 970 likes for his tweet (as of April 2nd, 11 a.m.). (cibo)