Buenos Aires has corners that generate a special attraction. Where Palermo becomes Belgrano and where La Imprenta and Las Cañitas merge, an area vibrates where the classic and the modern come together, giving rise to an urban microclimate that alternates tree-lined streets, cool bars and attractive real estate proposals.

There, on the corner of Jorge Newbery and Baez, Interwin markets TAG, an important development with 35 linear meters of façade that offers units of 1, 2 and 3 rooms with amenities and garages, from the same development group as Torre Black and Terrazas al Polo with more than 20 projects of excellent category in the area.

On the 10th floor, it will have an important gym with panoramic views, SUM and barbecue area to enjoy meetings with family and friends.

Will be apartments from 37.65 m2 to 68.09 m2 with the possibility of unifies that meet the demanding demands of the area: careful design, exquisite finishes, all facing the street, ideal for home or professional use.

The building will have an important entrance hall, two basements for garages and first class amenities: swimming pool and solarium on the terrace with open views that guarantee memorable sunsets. On the 10th floor, it will have an important gym with panoramic views, SUM and barbecue area to enjoy meetings with family and friends.

TAG is an important development with 35 linear meters of façade that offers units of 1, 2 and 3 rooms with amenities and garages.

“TAG is consolidated as an excellent opportunity to live or invest in an exceptional location, just 50 meters from Av. Luis María Campos and 4 blocks from Av. Del Libertador, with a great variety of public transport, subway, buses and bike paths”, says Miguel Ludmer, director of Interwin.

“Let us not forget that the Cañitas – Imprenta corridor was building identity when it changed from an active gastronomic area to a more residential present, enhanced by its strengths: quick accesses and exits, proximity to the Bosques de Palermo and the Río de la Plata”, he concludes Ludmer.

For more information about TAG, call (11) 5275-4200, by WhatsApp at +54 9 11 2260-4444 or visit the website of entrepreneurship.

The apartments will be from 37.65 m2 to 68.09 m2 with the possibility of unifying that respond to the demanding demands of the area.

Look also



Look also

