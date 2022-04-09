TAG Heuer has announced the new Connected Caliber E4 Golf Edition, a smartwatch dedicated specifically to golfers. It is a variant of the Connected Caliber E4 which can only be purchased from official site from the watch manufacturer for $ 2,650 (about € 2,450) – golf balls are also included with the purchase. The software in the smartwatch includes the shot tracking function that starts automatically as soon as you take a shot. Thanks to the dedicated app on iOS, it is then possible to consult 3D mapping and tracking of matches. The maps are more detailed and provide information on obstacles and distances on the course. The smartwatch is already compatible with 40,000 golf courses, has a Snapdragon 4100+ processor and 480mAh battery, the display is 1.39 inch OLED. Upgrade to Wear OS3 is planned.