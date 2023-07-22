“Athletes are at risk of infectious diseases due to two types of factors: internal and external. Among the internal factors there are hormonal changes linked to the phases of training that could reduce the competence of our immune system and, therefore, favor infections. An example is swimmer’s mononucleosis. The external ones are factors related to travel”. She said it Silvio Tafuri, Professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the University of Bari ‘Aldo Moro’on the sidelines of his speech at the Congress organized in Rome by the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (Fmsi).

“Next week – continued Tafuri – the Universiade in China will begin but we also had the World Cup in Qatar, places where there are endemic infectious diseases that we do not have in Europe and Italy. Finally, there are also factors related to places frequented by sportsmen, just think of the changing rooms which are an environment in which there are more people and where there is not a great exchange of air. Inside them, the circulation of respiratory-transmitted pathogens can be facilitated”.

‘Federation role is important for vaccine diffusion’

“There vaccination is a tool to avoid the imponderability of infectious disease which can stop even in the most important moment of an athlete’s career. In 2016, some athletes of the Italian national water polo team did not participate in the Final Eight in Bulgaria due to the measles they contracted a week before the final. Well, then, vaccination because it can be planned, while the infectious disease arrives at an unexpected moment. By law – continued the expert – the tetanus vaccination is mandatory. It is the task of the sports associations and clubs to verify that their members have it. However, the vaccinations foreseen in the national calendar are all recommended, such as the annual flu shot which is important for sportsmen”.

“The role of the Fmsi is fundamental because it is important that all the players in the health sector, all scientific societies and health professionals, speak the same language which is then that of scientific evidence. If everyone recommends vaccinations with the same emphasis, and with good skills, the population will no longer be hesitant and will adhere to the invitation to get vaccinated”, concluded the professor.