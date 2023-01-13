RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Energy transmitter Taesa said on Friday that one of its transmission towers in Rio das Pedras, in the interior of São Paulo, suffered damage after an act of sabotage the day before, and that the fact was reported to the regulator Aneel and the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The company also pointed out that “the damage caused did not result in interruption of the provision of the public electricity transmission service”.

Taesa did not detail what was damaged.

The attacked asset was granted to Taesa, on the line from Assis to Sumaré.

“Taesa’s teams are working to rebuild the asset, with the aim of preventing further damage,” added the company.

The act of sabotage comes after three transmission towers were knocked down between Sunday and Monday.

The Federal Police is investigating a possible relationship between these criminal actions and the invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers, on Sunday, by coup demonstrators.

In this context, measures to increase security at Petrobras refineries were also triggered, in the face of threats.

(By Marta Nogueira)