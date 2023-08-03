Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/08/2023 – 21:55 Share

The energy transmitter Taesa reported a regulatory net profit of BRL 246.4 million in the second quarter of this year, up 73.9% compared to the same period in 2022. In the accumulated until June, the company’s regulatory profit was BRL $461.8 million, up 60.4%.

Under the IFRS standard, however, net income was R$220.4 million in the quarter, a reduction of 60.9%. Considering the first six months of 2023, the company’s profit reached BRL 1.371 billion, a reduction of 16.5% on an annual comparison basis.

The regulatory result is mainly explained by the start-up of the Saíra 1st phase project, and the Sant’Ana, Aimorés, Paraguaçu and Ivaí projects, between 2022 and 2023. On the IFRS basis, there was the influence of lower macroeconomic indices, mainly the Index General Market Price Index (IGP-M) and the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), with a direct impact on the monetary restatement revenue of the contractual assets of all the company’s concessions.

From April to June, IFRS net revenue, considering Taesa’s minority interests, totaled R$839.2 million, down 42.7%, while for the year it reached R$1.981 billion, down 27.3%. Disregarding the participations, the company’s revenue totaled R$ 678.6 million in the quarter, a reduction of 19.9%, while in the semester it was R$ 1.643 billion, a decrease of 16.5%.

Already the Regulatory Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Ebitda, excluding participations) increased 15.1%, in the second quarter, on an annual basis of comparison, to R$ 534.9 million. In the accumulated result for the year up to June, Ebitda reached R$ 1.056 billion, growth of 15%.

The Ebitda margin was 84.5% in the second quarter, an increase of 1.5 percentage points (pp). In the six months of the year, it was 85.8%, growth of 1.2 pp compared to the same period in 2022.

Considering minority interests, Taesa’s regulatory Ebitda was R$ 741.3 million in the quarter, up 22.4%, and R$ 1.475 billion in the year, up 24.1%.

The company’s net debt ended last year at BRL 8.207 billion, growth of 23.2% compared to the same period of 2022. The net debt, considering the consolidated and minority interests of the group, totaled BRL 10.236 billion, increase of 17.7% on an annual comparison basis. Leverage, measured by the ratio between net debt and Ebitda, stood at 3.7 times.

Operational

From an operational point of view, Taesa’s transmission lines reached 99.77% availability in the first half of 2023. The accounting variable portion was negative by R$ 17.5 million in the period.