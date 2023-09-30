After a few inappropriate comments, but they were not malicioustwo Members of the boyband SHINee apologized, as did their production team. In the first episode of his variety show “SHINee-ing”, the maknae Taemin he told Minho, “ever since you started playing golf, when I look at you, all I can see is just the whites of your eyes and your teeth.” For her part, Key He said, “Why did you get so tanned? If Minho closes his eyes and mouth at night, will you say, ‘Minho?’ (imitating a search with the hands)”.

Taemin and KeySHINee members, on social networks They received criticism for the comments, for their racial and color nuances. Given this, through the stories on his Instagram profile of him, the singer and composer Kim Ki Bum apologized profusely “for my insensitive comments”mentioning that has been reflecting on comments from fans who were disappointed. “I will be more careful to ensure that my words and actions are more thoughtful in the future, I sincerely apologize.”

Taemin He also offered his most sincere We apologize for any inconvenience and pain caused by your inappropriate comments.. “Thank you to our fans, I completely understand why the comments I made were disrespectful, and I will make a more diligent effort to be careful with my behavior and words in the future.”

For its part, SHINee’s production team sincerely apologized to everyone who felt disappointed and hurt, for the content that was recently uploaded to the band’s channel. In a statement, the PRISM Production Center stated the following:

“The members’ conversation included inappropriate comments that were not malicious. Once we became aware of the issue, we immediately deleted the clip, took fans’ comments very seriously, and now understand how disrespectful these comments are.” . So much Key as Taemin They deeply regret their behavior and reflect on how to do better in the future. “In the future, we will be more cautious and vigilant to avoid a repeat, and once again we sincerely apologize for our actions.”

