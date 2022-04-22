Taekwondo | World Championship bronze for Nukari

The medal tube for the Johanna Nukari value competitions in Espoo continued in Korea.

Espoo Representing the Hwarang Team Johanna Nukari On Friday, it opened a Finnish medal account at the World Championships in Taekwondo Business Series in Goyang, South Korea. Bringing home is a bronze from an individual series of women under the age of 50.

The medal and entry into the top four were secured in the first round of the eight women’s final against the Venezuelan representative. In the second round against Nukar came the United States, which paved the way for a gold fight against Spain. In that, Spain was better. Shared fourth place and second bronze medal went to Korea.

Nukari, 43, is the reigning European champion in his series and one of Finland’s most successful business series competitors, winning several World Championship and European Championship medals from both individual and group series.

The World Cup began on Thursday and ends on Sunday.

The Taekwondo business series competition is competed in individuals, pairs and groups of three. In each round of competition, competitors perform two pre-drawn sets of moves. The Freestyle series features a self-paced program adapted to the music, combining mandatory and optional sections such as kicks and acrobatics.