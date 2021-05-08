Saturday, May 8, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Taekwondo | Suvi Mikkonen missed the victory in the taekwondo Olympic place – a pretty spanking for the semi-finals

by admin
May 8, 2021
in World
0

Mikkonen lost the decisive semi-final match to Patrycja Adamkiewicz of Poland with 0–32 points.

Suvi Mikkonen was short of victory at the taekwondo Olympic venue at the Sofia Olympic qualifiers on Saturday. Mikkonen lost the decisive semi-final match to Poland Patrycja Adamkiewiczille points 0-32.

Mikkonen won the Netherlands in previous rounds Bodin Schoenmakersin 15-11 and Belgium Raheleh Aseman 17–14. Mikkonen turned both matches to an advantage in the third set.

Against Adamkiewicz, Mikkonen was artificial when the Polish dominated the match with his dimension.

Mikkonen raced for the third time through the tournament to the Olympics. Mikkonen represented Finland at the 2012 Games in London and the 2016 Games in Rio. He won a bronze medal at the 2014 European Championships in Baku.

Mikkonen will compete in the Sofia qualifying tournament in a bronze match for those under 57 kg.

.
#Taekwondo #Suvi #Mikkonen #missed #victory #taekwondo #Olympic #place #pretty #spanking #semifinals

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Dalila Ippolito added his first Scudetto in Juventus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?