Taekwondo | Salme Nummela, 82, watched her grandson’s training and got excited about martial arts – the consequences were historic

In sports and in hobbies, there are numerous examples of children being enthusiastic about sports that they have been introduced to through their parents’ hobbies.

But sometimes the route can go the other way and over a generation, from grandchild to grandparent.

For a person from Ylöjärvi Strait to Nummela this happened with seven years of taekwondo hobby.

At first, the road to the gym took the grandchildren as a ride, but soon the eye began to pick up interesting details from the carpet Tarja Korhonen from the exercises carried out.

“I was waiting at the edge of the gym for the training to end and for us to go home. Tarja was doing a workout and I watched that thing looks pretty nice and would probably be good for the body. When I started to try it, Tarja must have seen that that is a bit of a strange grandma and suggested that I go along,” says Nummela.

Korhonen says that he destroys the illusion so much that he asks everyone who ventures into the gym about their interest in the experiment. As far as Salme Nummela is concerned, the first moments are still memorable.

“Yes, you can see it when some of the parents are talking on the phone. Salme really followed what was being done,” says Korhonen.

Salme Nummela trains three times a week and praises the good team spirit in training. Pasi Vetämäjärvi as training partner.

At the end of the year 2022 Nummela’s hobby had progressed to black belt. Achieving the belt has received plenty of attention. According to the Taekwondo Association, Nummela is the oldest athlete in the world who started and reached black belt.

Taekwondo belongs to Korean self-defense and martial arts. The exercises teach techniques that can be applied to self-defense. In the sport, you both grab, crush and compete in movement series. Basic techniques increase, for example, balance, muscle condition and strength.

Nummela is an example of the fact that you can only start exercising when you are well past retirement age. Nummela backgrounds are not found in huge numbers in other sports.

“When I was at school, I always ran after the bus, so I was just kidding. I used to ski when I was at school and in my youth. That’s it, I haven’t done anything except gardening. I turn the soil in the spring. I tried the gym, but it was too real.”

“ “When I have to learn a new set of movements, I don’t catch on very easily. You have to practice more than others and luckily the instructors give help and advice.”

Getting to the black belt has required persistent training from Nummela. He has his own exercises three times a week. In addition, he leads the Harmonia group, whose participants are over 50 years old and mostly pensioners, as the exercises are held in the middle of the day.

In addition to that, Nummela practices new sets outside of the actual exercises at home or at the gym.

Species has also absorbed responsible positions. Nummela is a member of the senior division of the Taekwondo Association and the most recent regional conquest is the acquisition of a referee’s card. Nummela was refereeing the SC championships organized in Kempelee on the first weekend of February.

“The plans for the senior division are to expand the ways in which taekwondo can be done. You could do it sitting down. The goal is to develop workouts where everyone can work from their own starting point.”

A black belt is not the end point for a taekwondo enthusiast. Nummela has now completed the first level of Dan’s black belt. There are a total of nine black belt levels.

“Now I have learned the first set of movements to the second dan. It started in January. I have learned the idea of ​​what to do. But how the movements are done exactly is behind the hard work. In a month, I will know something”, says Nummela.

In addition to the physical implementation of the business series, Nummela says that it has been necessary to learn the Korean language. Without it, the required things will not open properly.

“Now it’s a must. We can’t do without it. At first I thought for six years that I didn’t need to study. To get a black belt, you had to learn the names of the movements, and it’s not easy!”

Goof off says he didn’t know his black belt achievement was special. The hobby started because it seemed fun. The first belt tests came as a surprise even to him.

“At some point I wondered what kind of belts they were talking about. I found out that there would be an opportunity to participate in the belt exam. I participated because I thought it was relevant.”

The amount of attention has surprised Nummela. There have been congratulations from the black belt, and, for example, new enthusiasts have joined the Harmonia group led by Nummela.

“I was supposed to pass the belt test and with a lot of work I did. It is surprising that it is so admired. Adults and the elderly have noticed that this would be an opportunity for themselves as well,” says Nummela.

I’m rambling activity is not limited to sports. He came to the interview directly from the choir, and in addition, he directs a recitation group and studies solo singing.

“In the old days, I also started doing solo singing. When I was young, I dreamed of going to the Scala in Milan to sing opera. Just before corona, I held my own concert. Its name was Once in a Lifetime. Again, I’m planning to hold a concert. If it was then For the second time in my life.”

Nummela also has a development goal when it comes to singing.

“The purpose is to make the soprano’s voice work. At this age, sopranos usually stop, but if I start. Gray hair for a singing teacher,” Nummela laughs.

In the field of exercise, Nummela is planning to try paragliding, as long as the weather permits.

Experiencing new things continues to fascinate, and that’s how Nummela thinks about her life’s instructions.

“Always throw yourself into something new, and life will feel good!”