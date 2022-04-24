Taekwondo | Niina Virtala brought Finland another bronze medal from the World Championships in taekwondo business series

The medal was secured in a duel against Japan.

24.4. 13:45 | Updated 24.4. 14:02

From Tampere Representing Manse Taekwondo Niina Virtala brought Finland another bronze medal at the World Championships in Taekwondo Business Series in Goyang, South Korea. Virtala competed in the individual series for women under 60 on the closing day of the competition on Sunday.

The medal and entry into the top four were secured in the first round of the eight women’s final against the Japanese representative. In the second round, Virtala was faced by Peru, which advanced to the gold battle against the United States. Gold eventually went to Peru, silver to the United States. Finland and Spain shared the bronze.

Virtala, 51, has previously won several value series medals from both the individual and group series. Now came the first World Series standings in the individual series.

Virtala is a translator by profession and has lived abroad for a long time. Today she lives in Iran, one of the great powers of taekwondo, where Virtala is coached by her husband. Meysam Habibimehr.

The World Cup began on Thursday and ended on Sunday. Espoo’s Hwarang Team opened its Finnish medal account at the Games on Friday Johanna Nukariwho took bronze in women under the age of 50.

In the medal statistics of the Games, Finland was ranked 17th out of a total of 62 countries. The Finns were coached by the head coach Erik Pohjonen mixed Essi Labart and Meysam Habibimehr. The team leader was Vesa Suomalainen.

The Taekwondo business series competition is competed in individuals, pairs and groups of three. In each round of competition, competitors perform two sets of moves drawn in advance. The freestyle series feature a self-paced program adapted to music, combining mandatory and optional sections such as kicks and acrobatics.