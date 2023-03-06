Taekwondo, Gabriele Rosato the prodigy student

He collects about 52 medals including 47 golds, he is only 13 years old and has a secret dream, compete in the Olympics in Taekwondo: Gabriele Rosato is another prodigy pupil of master Roberto Baglivo of the New Martial of Mesagne, the same school that forged the Olympic champions Carlo Molfetta and Vito Dell’Aquila.

Gabriele Rosato started practicing taekwondo at the age of 9 and won four gold medals in one month, from the Insubria Cup to the European Cadet Championship held in Malta, passing through the Sofia Open 2023.

“This year I started fighting in -57Kg, I need to gain as much experience as possible in the new weight category and each race is an important opportunity for comparison and enrichment” says the very young Gabriele Rosato, who reached the podium of the World Cup with the bronze medal and the European Championship with the silver medal in 2022. “Thanks to the Italian Taekwondo Federation Fita and the federal technical staff for these opportunities and for all the work done together.”

Of course, as he himself says, it wasn’t easy to start racing again after the pandemic “everything has been called into question, being able to participate in these championships and win a medal was my goal, obviously I would have preferred to win the gold but I am very happy with the results obtained.”

THE goals of the Rosato cadet are the result of training, constancy, commitment, dedication and a lot of passion, “nothing comes without sacrifice, every athlete prepares for the best and aspires to victory, you always have to do your best to have nothing to reproach yourself for. On the tatami I carry my legs, head and a lot of heart.”

His days are marked by school commitments and workouts and “It’s not always easy, it costs effort and sacrifices, but I believe that when you commit yourself to doing something you love to the detriment of something less important, you shouldn’t talk about sacrifice. I certainly have less free time than some of my peers but I couldn’t do without taekwondo, I really like fighting and I wouldn’t give it up for anything else. I don’t neglect studying and I thank the head teacher of my Epifanio Ferdinando di Mesagne high school, Prof Mario Palmisano Romano and all the teaching staff for their support.”

When Gabriele Rosato started practicing taekwondo Carlo Molfetta had recently become Olympic champion in the 2012 London Games and “it is thanks to him that I discovered this wonderful sport and it is always him who fuels my passion, his sporting exploits have made the history of taekwondo. He is an example of an athlete and a man I want to follow and imitate, a constant point of reference.

“Vito, on the other hand, still trained in the gym in Mesagne, he was always the first to arrive and the last to leave, I looked at him and admired him, dreaming of being able to become as good as him, I still dream about it.”

And, while the cadet Gabriele Rosato thinks back on the emotion felt in wearing the dobok with the word “Ita” for the first time and trains for the next meetings, he cultivates his dream: to participate in the Olympics.

