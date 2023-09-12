Gabriele Rosato world champion of Taekwondo. “My dream? The Olympics”. The interview

Gabriele Rosato he graduated in recent days Taekwondo World Champion among the cadets in the -176 cm category in the event that took place in Sarajevo. II champion from Mesagne (class of 2009) he won an exciting final against the Greek Efthymios Iliadis.

A demonstration of the talent of this young blue, who looks to the future and dreams of being a protagonist at the Olympics in the medium term.

Here is Gabriele Rosato’s interview with Affaritaliani.it.

What does it feel like to be world champion of Taekwondo cadets?

It’s difficult to explain, maybe it can’t be explained. Even today I haven’t digested everything that happened, I only know that experiencing the emotion of listening to the Italian anthem on the top step of the podium with the flag on my shoulders fills my heart with joy and pride and I will do everything to make it happen again. I experience the victory of the Cadet World Championship as an important result but aware that it is only one stage of the long and tiring journey ahead of me.

How did your passion for this sport arise?

It was born with Carlo Molfetta’s historic victory at the London 2012 Olympic Games. I was 3 and a half years old, celebratory banners appeared in Mesagne and I watched his fights with curiosity. I saw David win against Goliath, I fell in love with Taekwondo and Carlo became the superhero I wanted to imitate.

What are your next goals in the medium term?

The European Cadet Championships will be held in October, preparing for participation in the competition in the best possible way is now the priority. In January 2024 a new chapter will begin in the Junior category.

In a year there will be the Paris Olympics. Do you dream of being a protagonist at the Games one day, perhaps with a gold medal around your neck?

Participating in the Olympic Games is my dream, I see every training session, every race, every goal achieved as a small step towards that goal.

Which sports champions do you admire most?

Carlo Molfetta and Vito Dell’Aquila. They brought Italy to the top of Olympus, they made Italian taekwondo a protagonist in the world. Two athletes, two men, who embody all the values ​​of sport, are icons of boundless passion, dedication, sacrifice and humility. I follow other sports and other champions but they are my role model.

Not just taekwondo and sports. Tell us about your hobbies outside the world of competitions. What music do you listen to and what do you like to do?

I am passionate about cinema and collect comics. I listen to very different musical genres, Queen, Travis Scott but also Frank Sinatra, for example. I really like traveling and discovering new places and new cultures. With friends I often organize Softair games. I love resting on the sofa while playing the game.

