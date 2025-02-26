02/26/2025



With a solid Taekwondo base, Sara Cabeza de Vaca aspires to reach the top within mixed martial arts (MMA). Although it began in contact sports years ago, only four ago that began to practice this new discipline, which covers all the necessary skills to become a complete fighter. However, in this short time it has already achieved important achievements in the MMA. At the national level, this has already been champion of Spain of the Spanish Association of MMA (AEMMA). In addition, he has also reaped international experience, being runner -up in the World Cup of Gamma (MMA Global Association) in Indonesia, where he stayed with La Plata.

All this does not come from nothing, because Sara already had an excellent trajectory in Taekwondo, where it has been multimedallista in tournaments national and international, in addition to being ranked in the Olympic and world circuit in the -62 kilos category. However, in his career not everything has been achieved, because in a combat sport, the sacrifices of all those who practice them are the order of the day. She grew up in Extremadura, and discovered her passion for martial arts at age 11 in a Almendralejo gym. It would soon stand out, becoming Extremadura champion In the cadet category.

Motivated by his ambition, he decided Olympic and world medalists. In his first year in the capital, he won a bronze medal in the Spanish Championship, which opened the doors to the international scene. Even with everything, in 2018 a series of circumstances that blocked their career would arrive. While playing a European Taekwondo championship, a severe fracture in the nose during the semifinals away from the competition. But that blow was nothing compared to what life had put on the table. Just a week before, his mother was Diagnosed with cancersomething that affected it both mentally and physically. Since he lost the focus he decided to retire.

But the love for something that you are passionate about does not disappear overnight, so in 2020 he returned to train, this time boxing and Muay Thai. Thanks to his ‘The Black Panther Gym’ coaches, he chose to try his luck in the MMA. Sara had found her place. A few months later he competed in the Madrid tournament, although he had to learn the taste of defeat in his first competition. In 2024 he appeared to the Spanish MMA Championship, achieving The first place. At the end of the year, glory almost reaches in the Gamma World Championship in Indonesia, but stayed at the doors of gold.









Now, the focus is on the future. More specifically, in the Gamma World Championship in Brazil of June 2025. Also, he aspires to debut in one of the great Spanish promoters who are emerging in the panorama, as AFL, Wow or War. His mentality and discipline are able to make it achieve any of his goals, which lead to a more caudalous river than the next championship in Brazil: shine in the MMA worldwide.