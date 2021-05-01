Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management called “Tadweer” to dispose of large-sized waste in proper ways and not to throw it in front of garbage containers or on sandy squares randomly. It is noteworthy that the violation of the random throwing of waste of various kinds and forms ranges from 1000 dirhams to 100 thousand dirhams.

The center stated that it provides a service of collecting and transporting large-sized waste free of charge upon request in residential areas and neighborhoods, especially since the random disposal of large-sized waste is a major challenge that negatively affects the environment and public health, in addition to distorting the general appearance.

“Tadweer” stated that it owns a diversified fleet of vehicles to remove large-sized waste such as furniture, electrical tools and green waste from residential areas easily and conveniently according to a schedule prepared for this, in addition to the possibility of providing service based on direct requests from residents of residential areas by communicating with a call center. Abu Dhabi government on the number 800555, which is provided according to specific timetables and dates, and during the call, all the details of large-scale waste are taken from the residence site, the contact number, the amount of large-sized waste, and after receiving the service request, the field staff is directed to raise the large waste, and document The work performed to study the applicant’s satisfaction with the service executed at a later time.