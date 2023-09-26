Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) responded to a complaint from residents in the city of Al Ain. It published a corner “On the Office of the Official,” in which they demanded the implementation of proper procedures for disposing of public and agricultural waste. The company sent specialized work teams to provide services and collect public and agricultural waste that is spread in front of the walls of some… Housing and transportation.

On September 22, Emirates Today published a complaint under the “On the Official’s Office” section, through which residents in the city of Al Ain asked officials at the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) to organize awareness campaigns about the proper methods and procedures for dealing with public and agricultural waste. And dispose of it properly, through the approved procedures that “Tadweer” provides to the residents, as the residents saw that the random throwing of agricultural waste in front of the walls of homes affects the environment and public health.

Tadweer confirmed its commitment to following up on the requests of the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and responding to their request to dispose of general and agricultural waste in residential areas in the city of Al Ain, noting that it has transferred the request to the relevant department to send specialized work teams, and provide services for collecting general and green waste and transporting it according to approved procedures.