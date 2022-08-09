The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) launched an awareness campaign for the owners of farms and ranches in Abu Dhabi with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of maintaining sewage tanks to avoid the breeding of disease-carrying pests, especially mosquitoes and flies, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The campaign, which will continue until the end of the third quarter of 2022, aims to raise awareness and educate farm and farm owners about the need to pay attention to the maintenance of sewage tanks and to avoid practicing any work that may lead to the spread of epidemics and diseases that affect human life, animals and plants, and a commitment to follow the best practices in this field. To reduce public health pests such as mosquitoes and flies.

The center’s participation in this campaign comes within the framework of its endeavors to build integrated systems for waste management and control of public health pests, and to provide value-added services to customers and society in accordance with the highest standards and practices adopted globally, through building effective partnerships and investing in assets and financial, human and technical resources in pursuit of sustainability.

On this occasion, Muhammad Al Naqbi, Acting Director of the Public Health Pest Control Department at the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management “Tadweer”, said: “The organization of this campaign comes in line with the center’s strategic objectives aimed at enhancing the awareness of homeowners of the need to follow the best methods and practices in the field of health pest control. The public and the necessity of cleaning septic tanks and closing them tightly to maintain the safety and health of the community around us and to avoid the risks resulting from the breeding of mosquitoes and flies. We are pleased with our cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to achieve our common goals and directions.”

For his part, Director of Communication and Community Service Department at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority Bader Hassan Al Shehhi said, “Our participation in this campaign comes in a belief in the importance of achieving biosecurity in farms and ranches and raising awareness of the importance of maintaining sewage tanks to avoid the proliferation of disease-carrying pests, especially mosquitoes and flies, which affect on human, animal and plant health, noting that the authority’s inspectors carried out awareness field visits to farms and farms to educate farmers about the need to tightly close and maintain sewage tanks to avoid the spread of pests.”

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer) is constantly keen to participate in awareness events with the aim of enhancing direct communication with the public and raising their level of awareness of the importance of maintaining public cleanliness and combating public health pests and encouraging them to adopt the best practices in this field.