Statistics issued by the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer) showed that about 11 million tons of medical and hazardous waste were treated in the emirate during the past year, and about 2.9 million tons of demolition and construction waste were recycled, and the number of smart mosquito traps increased by 200, bringing the total number 640 traps distributed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to a decrease in disease-carrying pests by 56%, while 80% of the projects of the Corona recovery plan have been completed.

In detail, the statistics showed the completion of “recycling” for 80% of the projects of the recovery plan from “Covid-19” according to the executive plan of the center, as about 95% of the project to develop the occupational safety and health management system, and 96% of the project to develop business continuity management in the center were completed. . In terms of waste control, the center monitored, during the past year, more than 14,000 cases of random unloading of sewage violations, about 25,000 cases of waste transport vehicles exiting outside the borders of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and more than 764,000 cases of authorized entry to official stations.

From January to the end of August 2021, the Pest Control Department at Tadweer dealt with 70,219 service requests submitted by dealers. The rates of infection with disease-carrying pests, according to the statistical data of the department, were distributed during that period by 1.8% for American cockroaches, 1.9% for rodents, 1.8% for flies, and 0.6% for mosquitoes.

Pest control teams were also able to maintain the lowest rates of pest reproduction, below the permissible percentages in the targeted areas, in addition to controlling stray animals.

Statistics showed that the number of animals dealt with by the Public Health Pest Control Department was distributed among 2574 cats, 1092 dogs, 893 camels and 20 foxes, pointing out that the Department of Public Health Pest Control Projects in “Tadweer” works according to a comprehensive action plan, to ensure effective and ideal results are achieved. In the field, in order to deal with the foci in which these pests are active, taking into account the work in the time periods in which the pest multiplication increases, depending on the change in temperature in most regions of the Emirate.

The center, during the eighth session of the “Ecowest 2022” forum, which concluded its activities the day before yesterday, signed four operational contracts worth 235 million dirhams, in line with the strategic objectives of the center.

He also signed a contract for the management, operation, maintenance, monitoring and control of the controlled waste landfills in the city of Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region with the Green Mountains Company for Environmental Services and Transportation for a period of three years, to receive, sort and land municipal solid waste and commercial and industrial solid waste produced in accordance with the applicable environmental standards. The contract is in line with the center’s efforts to develop mechanisms and systems that will raise the rate of waste diversion away from landfills and achieve the emirate’s 2030 goals.

The center also concluded a contract for management, operation, maintenance, monitoring and control of the Hameem landfill for controlled waste and the transfer station for municipal solid waste and commercial and industrial waste with Trane Environmental Services for a period of three years, to work on receiving solid waste and sorting it at designated stations, then the proper and safe disposal of non-disposable waste. For reuse, in addition to raising the level of environmental control of air and groundwater quality within international standards, in order to ensure a safe and sustainable environment for the residents of the Emirate.

In addition, the center signed new operational contracts for public health pest control services in the northern region of Al Ain with Alphamed Abu Dhabi Ltd. and Al Nisr Environmental Services and Pest Control. These contracts will serve 74 regions with about 168 vehicles and 902 equipment and tools, and through them, public health pest control services will be provided, according to monthly plans and scheduled work programs, taking into account the seasons and periods of reproduction and spread in order to control them. Services include field surveys, entomological exploration and treatment throughout the year.

