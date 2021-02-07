Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management “Tadweer” organized a joint awareness campaign with the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City under the slogan “Clean up the land”, with the participation of Abu Dhabi Police. The campaign aims to educate land-goers about the importance of preserving the cleanliness of the wild environment from distortions resulting from non-civilized practices, such as random dumping of waste. And not to put it in the places designated for it, and to urge them to properly deal with waste in all its forms.

The month-long campaign focuses on instilling a culture of social environmental responsibility among the pioneers of land, and addressing wrong behaviors in dealing with waste, by raising awareness of those concerned with the challenges resulting from incorrect handling of waste and its negative effects on the environment, and focusing on reducing the phenomenon of random throwing , To avoid any damage to the desert wild environment in all respects.

Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management – Tadweer, said that the implementation of the “Clean Up Land” campaign for the second year in a row, reflects the great keenness of the center and its strategic partners to establish a comprehensive strategy aimed at preserving public cleanliness and the cultural and aesthetic appearance throughout The entire Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which in turn promotes all forms of sustainable development in the emirate and implements the directions and aspirations of the Abu Dhabi government and its 2030 vision.

He emphasized that the campaign, in its second year, reinforces commitment to the concepts and sound environmental practices represented by the correct and safe handling of waste with land-goers, and supports the efforts made in order to preserve the general appearance of the emirate and make it beautiful, clean and safe, indicating that this campaign will be followed by periodic campaigns that include the contribution Effective in keeping the wild environment healthy, clean and safe.