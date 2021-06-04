Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center “Tadweer” monitors the movement of 4,358 vehicles through the electronic tracking system, to ensure their commitment to transfer waste from the site of the waste product to the disposal sites specified by the center according to the type of waste and the type of permit granted to each vehicle.

In response to the Union’s questions, Tadweer clarified that all establishments wishing to carry out various waste transportation activities within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi must register their vehicles with the center, and install the devices for the electronic tracking system.

In the event that any vehicle engages in waste transportation activities without complying with the requirements of recycling, the vehicle’s license will be suspended until the vehicle’s conditions are corrected according to the requirements of the Waste Management Center.

The center confirmed that the electronic tracking system for waste transport vehicles helped significantly and significantly reduce the phenomenon of random dumping of waste. This system led to an increase in the discipline of the drivers of waste transport vehicles with the policies of safe and proper disposal of waste, as a result of activating the supervisory value of the electronic tracking system for waste transport vehicles, by punishing violators by stopping dealing with them and suspending their licenses until the effects of pollution resulting from indiscriminate throwing violations that they caused are removed. out.

The Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management issues licenses to practice the profession in waste management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and so far the center has licenses 1,333 facilities in various fields and activities, including the activities of collecting and transporting waste of all kinds, in addition to the activities of waste and scrap trading, waste treatment and recycling activities and public health pest control activities.

Obtaining a license to practice the profession issued by the Center is one of the conditions for practicing the profession in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and one of the requirements for renewing a commercial or industrial license.

The center stated that it issues permits and approvals for the business sector, which include issuing permits for vehicles transporting waste and sewage and vehicles working in combating public health pests (Aber Card). It also issues permits for vehicles to enter landfills and permits to transport waste outside the emirate, and no objection to construction and demolition projects. In addition to spoiling food.

licenses

The center manages landfills and issues licenses for facilities that receive waste for the purpose of treatment or recycling, including facilities licensed in the field of medical, chemical and electronic waste treatment and recycling, used oils, tires, paper, plastic and green waste. The number of waste receiving facilities so far in the emirate is 39 facilities.