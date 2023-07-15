Amsterdam (Reuters)

Dutch Ajax Amsterdam announced that the Serbian Dusan Tadic is leaving the club immediately at his request, and the 34-year-old striker joined Ajax from Southampton at the start of the 2018-2019 season, and the Serbian international contributed to winning three league titles and two Dutch Cup titles. He played 241 matches for the club, scoring 105 goals.

Tadic said in a statement: “The decision to leave the club was very difficult, but I believe that this is the right moment, and I will forever remain an Ajax player, and I hope to return to Amsterdam soon in a different role as coach.” Tadic did not specify his immediate plans after leaving the club.

Feyenoord won the Eredivisie title last season, 13 points ahead of third-placed Ajax, and PSV finished second, seizing the other qualifying seat for the Champions League next season.