Tadej Pogacar, world cycling star, heading to Colombia and not alone

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Tadej Pogacar.
Tadej Pogacar.
The cyclist traveled this Thursday with his girlfriend.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 03, 2022, 07:55 PM
The two-time Tour de France champion and current runner-up in the race, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacartravel to Colombia.
The cyclist visits the country to participate in the Giro de Rigo, a recreational event that this time will cover roads in the department of Meta.
Pogacar traveled with his girlfriend, also a cyclist Urška Žigart.
This was announced by the official Twitter account of the Government of Meta, which published the photo of the cyclists and the message: “#Attention the best cyclist in the world @TamauPogi is already on his way to Meta to run #ElGiroDeRigo by @UranRigoberto.
@urskazigart, one of the most prominent figures in women’s cycling is also coming to our Department.”
The event will be held in the department of Meta, on November 6, with the Llanos Edition.
It should be remembered that this event in its 2018, 2019 and 2021 editions, in the departments of Antioquia, Quindío and Santander respectively, was accompanied by Chris Froome (2018), the Spanish Alberto Contador (2019) and the winner of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia champion, Egan Bernal (2021).
SPORTS
more sports news
November 03, 2022, 07:55 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tadej #Pogacar #world #cycling #star #heading #Colombia
Leave a Reply