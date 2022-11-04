Tadej Pogacar, world cycling star, heading to Colombia and not alone

The two-time Tour de France champion and current runner-up in the race, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacartravel to Colombia.

The cyclist visits the country to participate in the Giro de Rigo, a recreational event that this time will cover roads in the department of Meta.

Pogacar traveled with his girlfriend, also a cyclist Urška Žigart.

This was announced by the official Twitter account of the Government of Meta, which published the photo of the cyclists and the message: “#Attention the best cyclist in the world @TamauPogi is already on his way to Meta to run #ElGiroDeRigo by @UranRigoberto.

@urskazigart, one of the most prominent figures in women’s cycling is also coming to our Department.”

The event will be held in the department of Meta, on November 6, with the Llanos Edition.

It should be remembered that this event in its 2018, 2019 and 2021 editions, in the departments of Antioquia, Quindío and Santander respectively, was accompanied by Chris Froome (2018), the Spanish Alberto Contador (2019) and the winner of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia champion, Egan Bernal (2021).

