Tadej Pogacar, without rivals in Paris-Nice

the slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar was proclaimed winner of the seventh stage of the Paris-Nice and with this he increased his advantage at the head of the general classification with respect to the French David Gaudú and the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, who were second and third respectively.

Pogacar faced the day, with a start in Nice and a high finish in Col de la Couillole, as leader of the classification followed by Gaudu at only 6 seconds and Vingegaard at 46.

Not even Vongegaard can

Despite this, he knew how to manage the pressure until he attacked 6 kilometers from the finish line. That blow to the race was answered, among others, by his two greatest rivals, who held the pace until the three in the lead joined.

In search of the stage, Gaudu accelerated with 2.2 kilometers to go, taking with him

Pogacar and punishing Vingegaard.

He managed, not without effort, to hook the Nordic with 500 meters to go.

Then began a succession of attacks that sought to surprise the Slovenian. None of them were successful and he ended up in first place, which now allows him to lead Gaudu by 12 seconds and Vingegaard by 58 seconds.

classifications

Stage

1. Tadej Pogacar 3 h 56 min 08 s

2. David Gaudu at 2 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 6 seconds

4. Simon Yates at 19 seconds

5. Neilson Powless at 24 s

36. Daniel Martínez at 16 min 35 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 21 h 10 min 50 s

2. David Gaudú at 12 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 58 seconds

4. Simon Yates at 1 min 27 sec

5. Gino Mader at 1 min 59 sec

27. Daniel Martínez at 18 min 27 s

EFE