Antonio Machado, his hat, his cane, took peaceful walks at sunset from Baeza to Úbeda through the olive trees, as cyclists will do, in a certain way, on Monday, along white roads with creaking stones, although less peaceful, more well accelerated and adrenaline, and with them, giving the Classic Jaen race, in its second year, and a world class, Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian cyclist who, before turning 24, has won two Tours de France and lost one , and has won a Strade Bianche and lost a Tour of Flanders.

“Coming here was Matxin’s idea [su director en el UAE] some time ago, and I agreed because I like to discover new things, new races”, says Pogacar, who will continue all week in Andalusia, since the Ruta del Sol begins on Wednesday until Sunday, and changes its traditional start of the year on the UAE Tour, his sponsor’s race. “The Ruta del Sol is harder, it suits me better, more varied, and in the UAE Tour I have already run three times and won it twice. It is time to move on.”

The phenomenal Pogacar speaks, the terror that at the age of 19, in his debut in the Vuelta, won three stages and climbed to the podium, from a terrace in the Parador de Jaén, a castle on the mountain, and looks curiously at the landscape, Sierra Mágina at his feet, and the Guadalquivir, a line, and a cold February sky more gray than blue. “No, it’s not the Slovenian Alps, of course, but I like to see mountains, and I like the cold,” says Pogacar, who after a winter of work, and is fine, and his eyes are still those of a curious child , and her rosy cheeks, she already wants to let go, to let her instinct speak again.

In the morning he has been traveling the roads and paths, 180 kilometers between Úbeda and Baeza, 44 on roads, seven sections, some very steep, and the wind is strong, 125 on asphalt, and he says that it reminds him a bit of the Strade Bianche, the Tuscan race that crosses the roads and the cypresses of the Siena countryside and ends on the hard slope of Santa Catalina, and that he would like to win it, of course, as he won last year, an attack from other times, in Siena, and As he will want to win again this year in the first week of March, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel await him, the cyclocross gods who with him make up the holy trinity of attack cycling, those who are not afraid of losing.

The Clásica Jaén —”piccole strade bianche”, says the Slovenian—, will be a good aperitif. Last year, in the first edition, the Kazakh from Astana, Alexei Lutsenko, won, and Igor Arrieta, one of the youngsters who arrived, enjoyed the moment of feeling like Van der Poel, his idol, pedaling alone, in front of everyone, on the roads , letting himself go until he ran out of strength.

Guillaume Martin, a messy beard, cyclist and philosopher who has written essays and plays and is writing a novel —”a work of fiction in the that there are no cyclists,” he warns. “And I still have, I suppose, a year of work” — and his partner at Cofidis Ion Izagirre. They chat calmly, relaxed, as they would like to be all year round. Start of the season, first race, everything is yet to be discovered, they say, and they discover a new race that intrigues them, and that attracts fans, and the new cycling, commando cycling, not team cycling, because it breaks the routine of the Asphalt races, the peloton so impenetrable, impossible to break, its law so unavoidable. On the paths through the olive trees, through Úbeda, Rus, Canena, Ibros, Jódar, Bedmar, Jimena, Garcíez, Baeza, the paths of Machado, poet and French teacher at the institute, the impossible is to survive without further ado going to wheel.

New organizers, new style of cycling

The Jaén Clásica came out of the magín of Pascual Momparler, a Levantine native from Úbeda and national cycling coach, who convinced the Jaén Provincial Council of the attractiveness of its roads to create a different cycling race. And a few weeks ago, he organized a cyclocross World Cup in Benidorm with Van der Poel and Van Aert. Momparler embodies a new style of organizers, one of those who think about the product first and then economic performance, and their product is not only cycling, but also poetic in a certain way, and the landscape and history weigh, as routes like this weigh in Galicia of O Gran Camiño, a four-day race in the last week of February, created by ex-cyclist Ezequiel Mosquera.

