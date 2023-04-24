Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) suffered a fall at kilometer 84 of the classic Liège-Baston-Liège, he was forced to abandon the race, being transferred to the hospital and successfully operated on a fractured left scaphoid.

The Dane was also involved in the same accident Mikkel Honoré (EF Education).



From one to the operating room

Pogacar, with twelve victories so far, including those of Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold and Flecha Balona aspired to achieve the third victory in the Ardennes and become the fifth cyclist in history to do so.

The Slovenian was the main favorite along with the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), who was ultimately the winner.

Minutes after his removal, the team confirmed that he had fractured his left scaphoid and lunar fingers.

In the same way, it was warned that he was going to operate this Sunday, which happened in the end.

“Tadej’s scaphoid surgery was successful and he will travel home tomorrow for recovery and rehabilitation,” the team said in a brief statement.

what’s coming

The positive at this moment is that Pogacar planned to slow down the competitive pace, after a strong first part of the season.

Then, I had the idea of ​​competing in the return to slovenia in mid-June, the only race before facing the Tour de France from next July 1st.

“It’s bad news for us. We’re going to see how it evolves. We just hope it doesn’t get any worse,” said the team’s general manager, Mauro Gianetti.

And he added: “It’s too early to tell if he changes his plans. Let’s see what the operation says. It’s not a broken bone, there are several. Hopefully he can recover soon.”

​​