the slovenian Tadej Poagacar (UA Emirates) will take six weeks to recover from his “comminuted scaphoid fracture” sustained after falling on the Liège Bastogne Liège last Sunday, as explained in a team statement by Dr. Adrian Rotunno.

“Tadej had a comminuted scaphoid fracture, (double fracture in the bone) that required a small screw to realign the bone fragments. The procedure was successful and he will begin his recovery period at home,” says Rotunno.

The doctor adds that “due to the nature of the injury, the recovery is approximately six weeks, and although he will start with immediate rehabilitation and some training, Pogacar will train indoors for a few days.”

Pogacar considers himself “lucky” for having fractured “only the wrist” in the fall that forced him to retire last Sunday in Liège Bastogne Liège, and, apart from congratulating Remco Evenepoel for the victory in said test, calls on him to measure himself “in the next”.

“In cycling shit happens, but I consider myself lucky to only have suffered a few wrist fractures when I think about how hard that fall was. I hope that mikkel honore -involved in the fall-, recover soon, since his accident was even tougher,” says Pogacar in his networks.

After being operated on at the Hospital de ghentPogacar received a veritable barrage of messages of support, for which he wanted to thank the double Tour champion.

“It’s hard to explain how happy I am with the support I’ve received from fans, family, friends, my team from the United Arab Emirates and especially the hospital staff. I am very grateful for that and hope to see you all again soon,” he comments.

Pogacar also addressed the Belgian World Champion Remco Evenepoel, also since Sunday double winner of the Lija.

“Congratulations on your victory! Our battle will have to wait until the next opportunity”, an expression that accompanies with a wink. In addition to two broken wrists,

Pogacar and his team had planned to make a stop in preparation for the Tour de Francerun the return to slovenia in June and face the last part towards the best race in the world.

They don’t know if this inability will change the plans for the runner who is looking for the title in the race.

