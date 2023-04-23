Sunday, April 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tadej Pogacar suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery, is the Tour de France in danger?

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Tadej Pogacar suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery, is the Tour de France in danger?


close

Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar.

Tadej Pogacar.

The UAE Emirates issued an official medical report.

See also  Samp, Bereszynski and Trimboli al Ravano

the slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who was looking for the triplet in the Ardennes classics, abandoned in the Liège-Bastogne-Liège after a fall at kilometer 85 of the race, the organizers announced this Sunday, and he suffered a fracture of the left scaphoid and bones of the hand, for which he will undergo surgery.

Advance…

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

See also  Russia claims conquest of the city of Soledar, but Ukraine denies it

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tadej #Pogacar #suffers #fracture #undergo #surgery #Tour #France #danger

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fagioli: “The pressures charge me. The goal from Inter is the greatest joy”

Fagioli: “The pressures charge me. The goal from Inter is the greatest joy”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result