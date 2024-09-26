The substantive proof of cycling world championship which will take place in Swiss next Sunday and which has the Slovenian runner as the main candidate for gold Tadej Pogacar se lives since the previous days and not with good news.

Pogacar has the bets in its favor, it has been the most consistent runner of the season, one of the most winners and in this contest they hope to win gold.

The UAE Emirates team rider secures the triple crown after winning the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France and now he is going for the Mundal on the road, something that they have only achieved Eddy Merkcx and Stephen Rochethe Irish runner.

However, the rider has received harsh news that could harm him for Sunday’s competition.

Matej Mohoric, team runner Bahrain Victorius, He assured that “he will be permanently absent from Slovenia’s lineup on Sunday since he has not recovered in time from the injuries he suffered while training preparing for the Sea Otter gravel event in Girona,” reported the Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

And he added: “A serious setback for Pogacar given Mohoric’s qualities, although at least Matej could defend the title of gravel world champion on October 6 in Leuven, Belgium.