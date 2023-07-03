Tadej Pogacar – who was riding right behind Van Aert at the time in question – saw the humor in it. While finishing, he tells teammate and yellow jersey wearer Adam Yates in scents and colors what he has just seen. In doing so, he pokes fun at the Belgian by imitating him. ‘Like a child (as if he were a child, ed.)’, the Slovenian laughs.

Pogacar will not mind that the atmosphere at Jumbo-Visma is not yet optimal. The leader of the Dutch team, Jonas Vingegaard, is his main competitor for the overall victory in the Tour. After the stage, the Dane was accused of not being a team player because he did not do any head work for Van Aert. Nonsense, says columnist Thijs Zonneveld. “Jonas Vingegaard is not in the Tour for the crumbs, he wants the whole pie.”