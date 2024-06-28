He Tour de France 2024 edition will begin this Saturday with a day between Florence and Rimini, of 206 kilometers, on Italian roads, with the duel for the title of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates).

The recent winner of Italy spin He made a confession hours before the presentation of the teams, which left more than one person ‘stiff as a stick’ and with serious doubts about his performance during the three weeks of racing.

harsh confession

Vingegaard will be his great rival, but the questions about the Danish rider are big, as he is coming off a strong fall in the Basque Country, He spent 14 days in the hospital and since then he has not been able to run or prepare for the Tour in the best way.

“If he is here it is because he is in shape. If he was not ready, he would not be here and for me it is a pleasure that he is here, I think it is good for the show. Although I hope that this time it will be me who wears yellow,” he said.

However, he set off alarm bells when he said that a few days ago he tested positive for Covid-19, but that his moment is good and that he is ready to fight.

“I fell ill ten days ago. I had covid-19-19, it was a small moment of doubt, but I have recovered well and I am fully recovered,” said Tadej Pogacar during a press conference.