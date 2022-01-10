The Slovenian cyclist from the UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar, current champion of the Tour de France, said on Monday that he wants to run the Tour of Spain in 2022, as he has “very good memories” of his only participation, in 2020, in what was his first major stage race.

“I hope to run two Grand Tours this season. You never know what might happen as the season progresses, but running the Tour is what I would like,” replied the Slovenian.

The double Tour champion indicated that he wants to “live again” the Spanish competition, and announced that he will participate in four of the five ‘monuments’ -Milán San Remo (Italy), Tour of Flanders (Belgium), Paris-Roubaix (France) , Liege-Bastogne-Liega (Belgium) and Giro de Lombardia (Italy) – this year and which will start with the Tour of Flanders, on April 3.

Pogacar said that the normal thing is that he is not the leader of the team in that classic, since it will be the first time that he disputes it and he wants to “observe and gain experience”, in an edition that will help him prepare for the Tour de France.

He also stressed that he has set the goal of winning the five ‘monuments’. He has already won two, the Milan-San Remo and the Liege-Bastogne-Liège. Regarding the team’s signings and their preparation for the Tour, he said that he is “very happy” with the new recruits, both climbers and sprinters, and that it is a “very good group.”

Regarding the incorporation of the Spanish Juan Ayuso, a young runner based in Jávea (Alicante), who is facing his first full season as a professional, he stressed that, despite being 19 years old, he is a “super strong” cyclist who is already thinking big objectives.

