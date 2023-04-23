the slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) suffered a fall at kilometer 84 of the classic Liège-Baton-Liège and he was forced to abandon the race, being transferred to the hospital to evaluate the damage suffered in a wrist.

The Danish Mikkel Honoré (EF Education) was also involved in the same accident.

Pogacar, with twelve victories so far, including those of Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold and Flecha Balona He aspired to achieve the third victory in the Ardennes and become the fifth cyclist in history to do so.

This abandonment of the UAE cyclist, who had won the Amstel Gold Race and the Fleche Wallonne, deprives the race of a highly anticipated duel with the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who won the last edition of the event.

Pogacar’s teammates stopped to wait for their leader to reinstate him in the peloton, but the Slovenian was unable to continue.

Irresistible in recent weeks, Pogacar, winner in 2021 in the “Dean”, the oldest of the classics, was looking for a triplet in the ‘Ardennaises’, only done by two riders in history, the Italian Davide Rebellin in 2004 and the Belgian Philippe Gilbert in 2011.

The Slovenian was the main favorite along with the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

Unfortunately @TamauPogi was involved in a crash and forced to abandon #LBL23 with a wrist injury. He is on the way to hospital where he will undergo scans. Further updates to come… #WeAreUAE — @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) April 23, 2023

