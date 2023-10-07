The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won for the third consecutive time in the Tour of Lombardythis Saturday in Bergamo, after reaching the finish line alone.

“Winning three times, for the second time here in Bergamo, is a dream that comes true, it was fantastic, I enjoyed the last kilometers,” declared Pogacar.

(Video: chilling injury to the Sheffield captain in the Premier League)(Gerard Piqué even got tired of Shakira, exploded and told several truths)

fierce attack

Ahead of the Italian Andrea Bagioli and the other Slovenian star runner, Primoz Roglic, Pogacar is the third cyclist to win three years in a row in the ‘Dead Leaves Classic’, the first since Fausto Coppi in 1949. Only one other man, the Italian Alfredo Bindaachieved the same feat in the 1920s.

On Saturday, despite having cramps in both legs, he was once again the hungry cyclist who destroys his pace and who only a broken wrist in spring has been able to stop this year. It is the 17th victory of the season for Pogacar, the most successful in the peloton this year, and the 63rd of his career, at just 25 years old.

This is also the fifth Monument in his record, the second achieved this season, after also winning the Tour of Flanders last April. In his great record of 2023, the Flèche Wallonne, the Amstel Gold Race and Paris-Nice.

He was also second overall in the Tour de France, with two stage victories. The leader of the UAE formation went on the attack on the Passo di Ganda, the last ascent of the day, while the strongman teams, especially the Jumbo-Visma of Primoz Roglic, imposed a strong pace on the rest of the peloton.

(This is how the third date of the tie will be played: matches, day, time and where to watch)