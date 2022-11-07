Tadej Pogacarthe best cyclist in the world at the time, competed yesterday in the Giro de Rigo, a recreational competition that had two routes, the first of 185 and the other of 85 km.

Pogacar, next to his girlfriend, Urska Zigart, cyclist of the BikeEchange teampedaled alongside the fans who followed the wheel.

Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Higuita, the same as Oscar Sevilla, were other active cyclists who took part in the recreational competition, which brought together 4,500 cyclists from 20 countries, according to official data from the organization of the event.

Scare for the Slovenian

From very early on, those registered arrived at Las Malokas Park, the site where this giant event was concentrated, in which the governor of Meta, Juan Zuluaga, was also present.

Pogacar took part in the elite group, but his start was not the best, as he suffered a mechanical problem.

The bike on which the championl Tour de France 2020 and 2021 was going to run had a breakdown, but the mechanics quickly fixed the problem.

Pogacar was the great star of the Giro, the center of attention since he arrived in Colombia on Thursday late at night.

On Friday he participated in the contest dinner, rode a horse and was even measured to dance joropo.

On Saturday, he was in the conversation with the other special guests and yesterday he put on the team uniform again UAE Emirates to roll on the roads of Meta.

