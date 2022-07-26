Pogacar’s main goals in the autumn are the World Cup in Australia and the Tour of Lombardy, the classic he won last year.

Pogacar has been the best in the Tour de France for the past two years. In the past three weeks, however, he had to recognize his superior in Jumbo-Visma’s Dane Jonas Vingegaard. Despite three stage wins, Pogacar (23) finished second in the standings. The leader of UAE Team Emirates did take home the white jersey as the winner of the youth classification.

On Saturday, Pogacar will participate in the Clásica San Sebastián and then he will rest for a while. In the run-up to the road race at the World Cup, at the end of September, the Slovenian will ride the Brittany Classic and the two WorldTour races in Canada.

Pogacar had his breakthrough in the 2019 Vuelta, in which he won three stages and finished third. Initially, the Spanish cycling round seemed to have a very promising starting field this year, with names such as Remco Evenepoel, Giro winner Jai Hindley, Richard Carapaz and Slovenian cannons Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar.

However, the participation of Roglic, who won the last three editions of the Vuelta, is at risk due to an injury. It is now known that his compatriot Pogacar will in any case not start.